IPOH: Various programmes and activities have been planned for the Sungai Kampar Festival 2019 scheduled to be held for three days from July 5 at Sungai Kampar near Kampar.

State Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How said among them were water sport activities such as kayaking, rafting and tubing race.

The inaugural festival, organised by Radak Adventure in collaboration with the state government, would be joined by international participants from Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, France, Mongolia and Greece, he told a press conference here today. — Bernama