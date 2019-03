KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 29 residents living in Pasir Gudang, Johor, who returned to their vilages in Terenggau to escape the Sungai Kim Kim crisis ended up seeking treatment at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ), here since Thursday, after experiencing symptoms caused by chemical exposure.

Most of them left their homes in Pasir Gudang and returned to Terengganu to ensure a safer environment for the family.

Unfortunately, some of them started experiencing symptoms such as cough, vomiting, headache and fever that prompted them to seek immediate treatment at nearby local hospitals before being referred to HSNZ for further examination.

One of them, Azwan Che Baharudin, 37, a welder, said his three children, Nur Anis Najihah, 10; Muhammad Ikwan Danial, seven; and Muhammad Darwisy Najmi, four, were admitted to HSNZ yesterday after a bout of fever and vomiting.

“Following the crisis, me and my wife as well as our five children returned to Setiu on Friday to rest in the village as our house in Taman Cermai, Kota Masai located only 200m from the site of the pollution.

“My fourth child has already developed fever when we were still at home (in Pasir Gudang) while the other two started vomiting on Saturday, so I took them to the Setiu Hospital before being referred to HNSZ,” he told reporters after receiving a visit from Minister of Housing and Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin at the hospital yesterday.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad; State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Dr Alias Razak; State Health Department director Dr Mohd Jusoh and HSNZ director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus.

Azwan said his son Muhammad Ikwan Danial, was admitted to HSNZ at 2am yesterday, followed by Muhammad Darwisy Najmi and Nur Anis Najihah who were admitted at 1pm for showing similar symptoms.

However, he said, all of them were reported to be in stable condition. — Bernama