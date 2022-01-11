Sungai Klang flood mitigation project to be completed within five years

SHAH ALAM: The widening and deepening project along the 56-kilometre (km) downstream of Sungai Klang to overcome floods in Selangor began yesterday and is expected to be completed within five years.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the flood mitigation project managed by the Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated) through its subsidiary, Landasan Lumayan Sdn Bhd, is being carried out in stages involving an estimated investment of RM700 million.

He said the project covers 12 zones through four main blocks of flood hotspot areas around the river, starting from Mid Valley, Kuala Lumpur to Port Klang near her.

“Work to deepen and widen the river will focus on two blocks, namely the Taman Sri Muda area and we are targeting 30 per cent of this area to be ready by end of this year. The SA06 area, namely Kota Kemuning will be our initial operating site.

“This 10km initial phase will involve work to dredge the river up to three metres deep at the area near the Taman Sri Muda housing area,” he told reporters after launching the project here today.

Amirudin said the overall project would benefit 500,000 residents, especially those around the flood hotspots like Taman Sri Muda, Bukit Lanchong, Kampung Tengah and Kampung Baru Hicom.

He added that the process would increase the water storage capacity and reduce the risk of floods as happened at the end of last year.

Amirudin said the project to widen and deepen Sungai Klang also involved reinforcing the river banks and construction of bunds, which is the first initiative carried out under the Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM).

This is one of the high-impact projects identified under the Selangor Maritime Gateway Economic Development Zone (ZPE SMG) initiative that was recently announced as a sustainable development under the First Selangor Plan (RS-1), he said. - Bernama