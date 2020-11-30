Sungai Langat RTB Phase 2 will be implemented in stages

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sungai Langat flood mitigation projects (RTB) Phase 2 to address the flood problems in Hulu Langat will be carried out in stages and is expected to take five years to be implemented.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said that his ministry had applied for the project in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) through the implementing agency, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

“It involves the process of appointing a consultant for detailed design, survey, tender and construction period of the project,” he said at the Special Chamber session in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (PH-Hulu Langat) regarding calls to expedite the implementation of the Sungai Langat Phase 2 project.

Tuan Ibrahim also said that the scope of the project would include strengthening, widening and deepening of the river, bund construction as well as river bank stabilisation and upgrading flood mitigation ponds.

“In addition, the scope of the project also includes upgrading the existing main drainage systems; building water control gates; pump systems (including pump houses); garbage trap systems; flood mitigation structures; bridges and crossings,” he said.

He said the consultant would be appointed to determine the overall solution to the flood problems along Sungai Langat involving Sungai Gabai, Sungai Tekala, Sungai Pangsun and Sungai Congkak.

“The Sungai Langat integrated river basin management review phase 2 (12MP) will also be prepared as a long-term planning specifically for rivers located in Hulu Langat,” he said. — Bernama