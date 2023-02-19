Sungai Lereh pollution believed to be due to dumping of sewage from cattle, goat farming

MELAKA: The pollution of Sungai Lereh that occurred yesterday is believed to be caused by the dumping of sewage from cattle and goat farming activities.

Kelebang assemblyman Datuk Lim Ban Hong said this was the finding of an initial investigation carried out by the Melaka Department of Environment (DOE) which had taken water samples from the river after receiving complaints from local residents.

“Melaka DOE will work with the Department of Veterinary Services (JPV) to further investigate whether the sewage system or the operation of the retention pond in the area of ​​the enclosures are in accordance with the specifications set or not.

“”Residents around the Sungai Lereh area also claimed that the pollution of the river also happens once almost every three months,“ he said when met by reporters after officiating the Taman Bukit Rambai Drive Thru Recycling Centre (DTRC), which was also attended by Melaka SWCorp director Khairuladha Ab Mutalib, here today.

Lim also urged Melaka DOE to conduct regular monitoring along the river because there are agricultural activities that require clean water sources along it.

Yesterday, messages went viral on the WhatsApp application about the pollution in Sungai Lereh that caused the river water to turn black and end up in the coastal area.

Commenting on the DTRC, Lim said it was the second of its kind opened in the state after the first facility was launched in Masjid Tanah, Alor Gajah.

He said the DTRC functions as a centre for the purchase and collection of recycled goods through the drive-thru method and it is hoped to attract the interest of the community in the state to carry out recycling activities in a faster and easier way.

He disclosed that the Masjid Tanah DTRC managed to collect 561 kilogrammes (kg) of recycled goods last year and 239.5 kg in January. - Bernama