IPOH: Sungai Manik assemblyman, Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin has denied being called for an audience with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah to replace Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said the claim was malicious and aimed at creating a rift between him and Ahmad Faizal.

“Personally, I don’t feel distressed with the viralled allegations including the latest, that I was called to have an audience with the sultan. To me, all this is not true.

“If there are news items or matters related to the state government’s administration, it’s better that these be referred for validity to the individuals concerned,” he told a press conference at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan, here today.

It has been viralled via a blog that Zainol Fadzi, who is also an adviser to the Perak Mentri Besar, had been summoned for an audience with Sultan Nazrin to be appointed as the new Mentri Besar.

The blog also claimed that the appointment was made because Ahmad Faizal had failed to administer the state well.

Zainol Fadzi, however, admitted that he had met with some Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders but the topics of discussion were on issues and problems faced by the people in their respective constituencies.

”So I don’t know how also the issue (of my joining BN) came about,” he said, adding that it was deliberately created to mar the credibility and image of the state government.

He said the state government’s administration was running as usual with all the leaders including the state executive councillors focusing on working for the people. — Bernama