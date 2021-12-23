Sungai Pahang reaching dangerous levels

PETALING JAYA: The department of irrigation and drainage has issued a warning that the water level in Sungai Pahang has reached dangerous levels.

According to reports from Harian Metro, the dangerous levels had been recorded at the Sungai Bera bridge, Sungai Pahang in Paya Gintong, Kuala Krau, Lubuk Paku and Temerloh Waterfront.

Pahang is one of the worst states affected by the floods which swept several parts of Peninsula Malaysia after incessant rain during the weekend.

Previously, Bernama reported that Kuantan district had the most evacuees, followed by Temerloh, Bentong, Bera, Jerantut, Pekan, Lipis, Maran and Raub.

Pahang recorded 10 flood-related deaths as of yesterday. Six are also missing after being believed to have been swept away by strong currents.