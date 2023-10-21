Sungai Petani PAS Wanita chief among three fatalities in six-vehicle collision in Behrang

IPOH: Sungai Petani PAS Wanita chief Taibah Sulaiman, 61, was among the three fatalities in a six-vehicle collision at KM390 northbound of the North-South Highway (PLUS) near Behrang at 2.30 pm today.

Muallim district police chief Supt Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said the other two deceased were Sungai Petani PAS Wanita Muda Special Unit chief Fatihah Nabila Bukri, 23, and Sungai Petani PAS assistant secretary 1, Nurul Najihah Amzi, 27.

Mohd Hasni said the three victims were on their way home to Kedah after attending the 69th PAS annual convention in Shah Alam, Selangor.

“The victims who were traveling in a Fortuner had stopped in the emergency lane along with three other drivers to help a crash victim involving a four-wheel drive vehicle on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Kedah.

“Five minutes later, a Toyota Altis came from the same direction on the right lane and lost control, crashing into them, and the victims were flung into the drain by the side of the road,” he said in a statement.

He said Taibah and Fatihah Nabila died on the spot, while Nurul Najihah succumbed to her injuries while being treated at the Slim River Hospital. The other victims sustained minor injuries.

“The Slim River Hospital will conduct the post-mortems on the three victims,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hasni said the driver of the Toyota Altis had been remanded for 24 hours at the Muallim police headquarters to facilitate investigations under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. -Bernama