Sungai Rambai rice fields flooded

JASIN: Continuous rain in the past few days resulted in several houses and rice fields in Kampung Parit Sidang Seman Benteng in the Sungai Rambai area being submerged under water since yesterday.

Flood victim, Nur Faezah Zabidin, 26, said the floods also caused 1.21 hectares out of 3.24 hectares of rice fields to be damaged. The paddy was supposed to be harvested next April.

“We had expected to harvest the paddy during Hari Raya but now we can only afford to pray and hope that the flood water would subside soon to avoid suffering bigger losses.

“The floods that hit this time were completely unexpected and we are worried that if this kind of weather persists, it may be a repeat of what happened in 2006,” she said when met by reporters today.

Nur Faezah, who is now seeking shelter at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Gantong temporary relief centre (PPS), said the flood caused many of her electrical items to be damaged.

Meanwhile, her neighbour, Zulhilmi Monjani, 22, who works as an oil palm plantation worker, said his income was also affected because there was no work over the past few days due to the flooding.

“Normally, in a day’s work I can collect a ton of palm and I will be paid around RM80 and I am hoping the floodwaters would subside soon, I know this is a test from God,” he said.

Another resident, Nor Hidayah Sulaiman, 37 from Kampung Batu Gajah said she managed to rescue and move the items to safety before the floodwaters rose.

“Furthermore, the slope near my house had been upgraded which caused the water to rise slowly and my three children and I were able to move things before we moved to the relief centre at SK Batu Gajah.

“I am happy with the facilities at the relief centre, including the food and lodging but if more people are relocated here, then other relief centres would have to open,“ she said. - Bernama