Sungai Selangor Pollution: 8 men remanded for 7 days

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight men, including a director of a company repairing and selling construction machinery, have been remanded for seven days from today in connection with the pollution of raw water source in Sungai Selangor.

Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan issued the remand order against the men, aged between 28 and 66, following an application by the police to facilitate investigations.

Those remanded were a 31-year-old company director and his 62-year-old father as well as six employees comprising two locals and four foreigners from Nepal, Pakistan and Myanmar.

They are being held for investigation in accordance with Section 430 of the Penal Code for allegedly committing mischief by causing a diminution in the supply of water for agricultural purposes, or for food or drink for human beings or for animals.

The section provides for a jail term of between five and 30 years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The eight men were brought to the Selayang Courts Complex at 9 am today. They were arrested in Rawang at 11.30 am yesterday.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) detected an abnormal odour at the raw water source in Sungai Selangor at 12.38 am on Monday causing the Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plant (LRA) operations to be stopped.

The shutdown disrupted piped water supply to 1,292 areas in several Klang Valley districts.-Bernama