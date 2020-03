PETALING JAYA: Three water treatment plants along Sungai Selangor which were shut down this morning due to contamination are now fully operational again.

Air Selangor head of corporate communications Abdul Halem Mat Som said in a statement that the plants were back in operation at 11.55am today.

“Rapid action taken to release raw water through pool pumping operations at an alternative plant at Bestari Jaya accelerated the flow of polluted water downstream of Sungai Selangor and until 11.50am no oil was detected in the three plants,“ he said.

He added that no areas will be affected because reservoir levels in the water supply system is at an optimum level.

Abdul Halem added that Air Selangir will ensure the quality of the water it supplies and advises the public to be prudent in using water throughout the MCO period.