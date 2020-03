PETALING JAYA: Air Selangor said today the Sungai Selangor water treatment plant Phase 1, 2 and 3 had to be shut down at 9.40am.

This is due to their detection of oil contamination at the raw water source in Sungai Selangor at 9.30am this morning.

“Air Selangor has reported the pollution incident at Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) and all necessary action is being taken by Air Selangor and LUAS to minimise the impact on consumers following this incident,“ said Air Selangor in a statement today.

At this time, water supply is still being distributed to consumers and any further developments will be further communicated through Air Selangor’s social media platforms and website.

“Consumers are advised to use water prudently during this time,“ they said.