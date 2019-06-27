Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant resumes operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Operations at the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant, which were shut down after a foul smell was detected from the raw water supply, fully resumed at 6am today.

According to Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas), the process of channeling the water to the distribution system and service ponds in the affected areas was being carried out in stages.

“Water tankers have been mobilised and 12 local service centres activated to provide assistance to affected consumers until the supply is fully restored,” Syabas said in a statement today.

A total of 512 areas involving 377,141 registered customers in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang will be affected by the water disruption and low pressure in phases following the incident.

Members of the public can get the official information and status updates from website www.syabas.com.my and smartphone application Air Selangor. - Bernama