PETALING JAYA: The Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant that was shut down temporarily on Wednesday to contain a contamination is now fully operational.

Water supply to the 377,141 consumers in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang was expected to be restored in stages from 6am today.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd said water tankers would continue to be on standby at 12 local service centres until the water supply was fully restored.

The treatment plant was shut down at 5pm on Wednesday when a foul smell was detected. The source of the pollution was traced to a site 16km upstream on Sungai Semenyih, according to Air Selangor customer relationship and communications chief Abdul Raof Ahmad.

Those affected can visit www.syabas.com.my for updates. The same information is also available on the company’s smartphone app, or via Facebook and Twitter.