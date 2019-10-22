Sungai Sik Sik drowning victim found, another still missing

ALOR STAR: A 16-year-old boy was found drowned today after falling into Sungai Sik Sik, here last night.

Sik district police chief DSP Abdul Razak Osman said the body of Mohd Fariz Iqbal Hafzainizam was found at 10.15am.

According to him, the victim was said to have slipped and fallen into the pool area in the pump house with his friend, Muhammad Naim Ahmad, 28, who is still missing, at about 10pm last night.

“It is believed three victims are involved based on clothing and shoes found at the scene. However, there is no confirmation as so far, only two families have identified the clothes and footwear.

“We have discussed with the fire and rescue department (JBPM) to conduct a search along the river at three kilometres and did not find the victim last night before resuming the search this morning,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

According to Abdul Razak, the body of Mohd Fariz Iqbal was found about three kilometres from where he had fallen. The search continues for the other victim.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of rescue operations, Senior Fire Superintendent I Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the department received an emergency call at 10.40pm and firemen arrived eight minutes later. - Bernama