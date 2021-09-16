Sungai Tawakal pollution: Eight men remanded for three days

JOHOR BAHRU: Eight men have been remanded for three days from today to facilitate investigation into the pollution of Sungai Tawakal (pix), Kampung Baru Sri Aman, Seelong.

Johor Department of Environment (DOE) director Dr Mohd Famey Yusoff said the order to remand the men was issued by senior assistant registrar Suhaila Shafi’uddin.

“The three-day remand involved a total of eight individuals. Further investigation and the recording of statements of all the suspects will be conducted,“ he told Bernama when contacted.

He explained that another man who was also detained together with the eight individuals had given his statement to the DOE and would continue to be investigated by the department.

The pollution incident at about 10 pm on Tuesday had caused four women to suffocate while 102 residents from 25 families were temporarily evacuated to the Kampung Sinaran Baru Community Hall due to the foul smell from the river.

Yesterday, Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man reportedly said that the DOE and other related agencies were completing the investigation, and so far, nine men involving five locals and four foreigners, aged between 30 and 50, had been detained.- Bernama