PASIR PUTEH: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a fisherman who was reported missing, after the boat he was in sank in Pulau Perhentian, off Terengganu on Thursday, resumed today.

Kelantan Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Maritime captain Muhd Nur Syam Asmawie Yaacob said the operation to locate Asaari Leh, 46, was further intensified with the use of marine and air assets, as well as assisted by the Royal Malaysian Police and the Royal Malaysian Navy.

“The SAR operation has been extended to a radius of 2,240 nautical miles,” he told a press conference at the MMEA headquarters in Tok Bali here.

Muhd Nur Syam said the operation which started at 7am was focusing on coastal areas and beaches.

It also depends on the sea and weather conditions, he added.

Bernama reported that the boat with five fishermen, was believed to have capsized in Pulau Perhentian waters after being hit by strong waves during heavy rain in the 1pm incident.

Four of them were found safe near a resort on Pulau Perhentian Besar at about 8.45 am on Friday. -Bernama