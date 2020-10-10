Sunquick raises RM127,886 for Orphancare Foundation

BUTTERWORTH: Sunquick, one of Barkath Group’s key brands, has raised RM127,866 in a fundraising campaign for the OrphanCare Foundation.

Chief executive officer Datuk Seri Barkath Ali Abu Backer said the fundraising campaign was also held in conjunction with the group’s 80th anniversary.

“The fundraising campaign was launched during the Ramadan season this year, whereby with every purchase of Sunquick concentrate, a portion of the sales would be donated to the foundation.

“This is also one of the largest one-off donations the OrphanCare Foundation has received,” he said at a press conference after the group’s “mega celebration” held yesterday (Oct 9).

Apart from the donation handover ceremony, the mega celebration also included the launch of Barkath’s Bakery fruit cake slices, as well as a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Barkath Group and Kedah-based Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah International Islamic University (UniSHAMS).

Barkath Ali said the MoU recognised the collaborative effort to exchange knowledge between the two parties.

“Under the MoU, we will be accepting UniSHAMS students to participate in our internship programme and, at the same time, sending our staff members to the institution for research and development,” he added.

The MoU was signed by Barkath Ali for Barkath Group while UniSHAMS was represented by its deputy vice chancellor (development, corporate & industrial networking) Mohd Zaini Ramli.

The MoU was also witnessed by Penang Environment and Welfare Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh, Barkath Group chief operating officer Loh Gim Huat and deputy chief executive officer Anwar Kabir. -Bernama