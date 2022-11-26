Sunway malls launches ‘Wander Wonder Christmas’ campaign

PETALING JAYA: Many fun events await shoppers and visitors to Sunway Malls’ attractions as the company launches the ‘Wander Wonder Christmas’ campaign, which runs till January 2, 2023.

Sunway Malls and Theme Parks chief executive officer (CEO) HC Chan said the campaign, which aims to reconnect and bring families closer together this Christmas, is a part of the company’s pursuit of the sustainability agenda.

“It is the right thing to do and we will continue to integrate sustainability into our business decisions, management and operations, in fact 30 per cent of our festive decorations are also recycled to reduce carbon footprint,“ he said in his speech during the campaign’s launch at Sunway Pyramid here tonight.

Sunway Malls concourses will be filled with various enchanted forest-themed decorations, such as mushroom characters, Christmas trees embellished with butterflies and dragonflies, as well as magical fairies throughout the campaign.

Meanwhile, Sunway Malls, in collaboration with Isuzu, will provide shoppers with the opportunity to redeem enchanted forest-themed merchandise based on tiering and terms and conditions of each mall in return for spending.

Participating malls include Sunway Pyramid with redemption period from Nov 18 to Dec 25, Sunway Velocity Mall (Nov 17 to Dec 25), Sunway Carnival Mall, Penang (Nov 18 to Dec 26), Sunway Big Box Retail Park, Johor and Sunway Putra Mall, both from Nov 25 to Jan 1, 2023.

Shoppers will then earn an entry for a lucky draw which closes on Dec 25, with the winner announced before Dec 31 for the grand prize of an Isuzu D-Max.

Also during the campaign period, Sunway Pals members will be able to earn more rewards when they spend and redeem in selected Sunway Malls.

Visitors will also be treated to other activities including the ‘Sensory Hideout’, performances and workshops throughout ‘Wander Wonder Christmas’. - Bernama