PETALING JAYA: Sunway Medical Centre, as a private hospital vaccination centre, is stepping up its effort to vaccinate more people in support of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

In a statement today, the hospital said it officially started vaccinating the public on May 31 and the SunMed Convention Centre had been repurposed as a vaccination centre.

Sunway Medical Centre chief executive officer, Bryan Lin said they were honoured to receive the trust of ProtectHealth (established under the Ministry of Health) to serve the nation at such a pivotal time and happy to see senior citizens turning up for their appointments.

“We are in this together and we need to push towards a successful national immunisation programme as quickly as possible. So we will gradually increase our capacity to serve more people in the coming months,” he said in the statement.

Lin said Sunway Medical Centre had acted as a vaccine administering zone since phase one of the national immunisation programme and supported by vaccinating frontliners from 12 private hospitals across Klang Valley.

Meanwhile, Sunway Medical Centre medical director, Dr Seow Vei Ken said the hospital was well-equipped and ready to serve the needs of the public with a dedicated team of medical and non-medical professionals.

“While vaccination is a key step in curbing the pandemic, we must continue to observe the necessary public health measures such as social distancing, wearing of mask and hand hygiene practices until we have successfully achieved herd immunity together,” he added. — Bernama