Super League player held on suspicion of hurting girlfriend

KUALA LUMPUR: A Super League football player was arrested yesterday after he was believed to have caused injury to his girlfriend following a misunderstanding in a hotel room in Petaling Jaya.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said police received a report from the victim, a local woman, at 6am yesterday.

He said the misunderstanding between the victim and the suspect had led to injuries to the victim’s body and her mobile phone was also damaged.

“As a result of information gathering and intelligence carried out, police arrested the suspect at a hotel in Petaling Jaya to assist the investigation.

“The suspect has also been released on police bail and the case is being investigated according to Section 323/427 of the Penal Code for causing injury and committing mischief ,“ he said in a statement today. - Bernama