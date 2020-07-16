‘Superman’ jailed, fined for reckless riding

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was sentenced to a day’s jail and fined RM5,500, in default five months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today after he pleaded guilty to riding his motorcycle in a reckless and dangerous manner by doing the ‘Superman’ stunt last month.

Magistrate Puteri Nursheila Rahim ordered Noor Irfan Qayyum Noor Affandy, 22, to begin serving the jail sentence from today and his driving licence be suspended for one year.

He was charged with riding a motorcycle recklessly and endangering himself and other road users on the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), here, at 12.55am on June 1.

The charge, under Section 42 (1)(A) of the Road Transport Act 1987, carries a jail term of up to five years and a fine of up to RM15,000 and driving licence revocation or not be able to apply for one for at least two years.

Earlier, Noor Irfan Qayyum, who was unrepresented, said he was remorseful and pleaded for leniency, while prosecuting officer Inspector Abdullah Khazali pressed for a deterrent sentence to serve as a lesson to the accused and the public.

In the same court, another jobless man, Mohamad Azuan Amando, 19, was ordered to perform 180 hours of community service for riding his motorcycles recklessly by doing wheelie stunt at Jalan Raja Laut here at 1.51am on Aug 26, 2019.

He was also ordered to pay RM3,000 as deposit and complete the 180-hour of community service in 12 months, as well as barred from applying a new licence for two years. — Bernama