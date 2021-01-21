Supermarket worker in viral video not compounded for SOP violation - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Putrajaya police today denied that it had compounded a supermarket worker in Precinct 8 here for not wearing gloves while on duty, as claimed in a recent viral video clip.

A statement on the denial was issued by the Communication and Multimedia Ministry’s Quick Response Team at 7.30pm today.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Putrajaya district police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali clarified that the compound was for not complying with standard operating procedures (SOPs), and wasn’t for failing to wear gloves.

He said the video clip had been misinterpreted and is not reflective of what actually transpired.

Mohd Fadzli said the female worker was compounded after checks found that she had failed to register with the MySejahtera application and also failed to have her body temperature taken when reporting for the morning shift.

He said the worker was also advised to wear gloves as she was dealing with many customers, but the 55-second video was wrongly misinterpreted as though she had been compounded for not wearing them.

The video clip, titled “Okay, so now gloves is mandatory?”, triggered dissatisfaction among netizens who went on to question the police’s understanding of the MCO SOPs.

It also caught the attention of Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who posted this brief reply on Twitter: “No SOP for wearing gloves”. -Bernama