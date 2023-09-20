Supermax to resume exporting disposable gloves to us

In response to the WRO, the company demonstrated to the USCBP that it has taken steps to remediate the forced labour indicators identified in its supply chain

KUALA LUMPUR: Supermax Corporation Bhd (SCB) and its wholly-owned subsidiaries have been allowed to resume exporting disposable gloves to the United States (US) starting Sept 18, 2023.

Its wholly-owned subsidiaries are Supermax Glove Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, Maxter Glove Manufacturing Sdn Bhd and Maxwell Glove Manufacturing Bhd.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, SCB said the US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) had modified the Withhold Release Order (WRO) issued against SCB and would no longer detain disposable gloves produced by SCB and its subsidiaries due to the successful remediation of forced labour indicators in the company’s supply chain.

US Customs issued the WRO on Supermax products on Oct 21, 2021, based on evidence reasonably indicating the presence of 10 International Labour Organisation forced labour indicators.

In response to the WRO, the company demonstrated to the USCBP that it has taken steps to remediate the forced labour indicators identified in its supply chain.-Bernama