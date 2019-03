KEPALA BATAS: A supervisor of a company has lost about RM12,000 to two men posing as a policeman and a bank officer who conned her into parting with the money after making her believe she was involved in a crime.

Seberang Perai Utara Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 49-year-old woman claimed to have been contacted by telephone Monday afternoon by a man who had introduced himself as a bank officer.

“The caller said the victim had been using a credit credit in Puchong but when she denied using it, the call was connected to a man who claimed to be a policeman.

“The policeman said that there was a police report lodged against her. Due to fear of being detained, the woman went to the nearest ATM machine and entered the pin number for the safety of her bank account as instructed by the suspect.

“After that she found that the money in her bank account had gone. When asked, the suspect claimed that it was the procedure to clean her name and the money would be refunded,” he said.

The woman realised she had been cheated and lodged a police report when the suspect could not be contacted.

Since January, Noorzainy said eight Macau Scam cases were reported in the district involving losses amounting to RM50,999.75 and the police had arrested seven women, aged between 20 and 40, who were the owners of the bank accounts used for transactions. — Bernama