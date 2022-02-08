Supervisor pleads guilty to uploading pornographic video

KUALA TERENGGANU: A supervisor pleaded guilty in Sessions Court here today to two charges of uploading pornographic video content and pictures using the Google Drive app five years ago with intent to offend others.

Ahmad Tarmizi Mohd, 28, admitted to committing the two acts, with the video and pictures later viewed at a house in Padang Sena here at midnight on May 11, 2017.

He was charged under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both, upon conviction,

Judge Nooriah Osman set Feb 28 for sentencing and allowed the accused to be released on bail of RM5,000 for both charges.

Prosecuting officer from the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Nazrul Hizam Mohd Zameri, prosecuted, while Ahmad Tarmizi was unrepresented. - Bernama