Supervisor scammed of RM217,000 by courier, ‘Sgt Jasmine’ and ‘Inspector Wong’

IPOH: A supervisor from a private company lost more than RM217,000 of her savings after falling prey to a phone call scam syndicate that claimed an arrest warrant was out on her for criminal activities.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the 38-year-old woman made a police report last Friday in Teluk Intan, that she was scammed after getting a phone call from a man claiming to be an employee of a courier company on June 26.

“The first suspect claimed there was a package bearing the victim’s name and address ... (when) The victim denied the package was hers, the suspect asked the victim to make a police report online before the call was transferred to a woman known as ‘Sergeant Jasmine’ who then interrogated the victim,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri added that the victim was then connected to a third suspect ‘Inspector Wong’ who claimed the victim had an arrest warrant for criminal money laundering activities including human trafficking.

“The victim was finally interrogated by a ‘superior officer Datuk Koh’, who ordered the woman to follow his instructions, including immediately transferring her savings and loans to six financial institutions.

“The woman panicked and followed his instructions by transferring money amounting to RM217,000 to several accounts given by the syndicate from June 27 to June 30,” he said.

“The public is advised to not be easily deceived by syndicates and always check with the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997,” he added.-Bernama