KUCHING: The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) should get the state cabinet to work closely with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) if they want to clear the Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri (YDP) from allegations of corrupt practices, said Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chong Chieng Jen (pix).

Chong, who is also a Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, said being in the opposition coalition in Sarawak, he had no access to the minutes of meetings of the state cabinet in the past decades.

Speaking to reporters at Hui Sing Park here today, he claimed that documents, classified as Official Secrets, should have records of the state government having approved projects to companies related to the YDP.

He added that even though Federal Minister of Law, Liew Vui Keong had recently said that there was no new evidence in respect of allegations against the YDP, the MACC had not made any stand on this matter.

Chong was responding to SUPP’s recent call for him to clear the name of the YDP given what Vui Keong recently said. - Bernama