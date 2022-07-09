Supplementary deal can be considered to incorporate non compliances, unfulfilled promises of MA63: Ongkili

LABUAN: Instead of a new Malaysia Agreement, a supplementary deal could be considered to incorporate non-compliances and unfulfilled promises of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili (pix).

He said the Special Council on MA63 (MKMA63) could discuss the idea of a supplementary deal incorporating what some scholars have termed as the ‘New Deal for Sarabah’ (Sabah and Sarawak), as part of efforts to strengthen Malaysia.

“A supplementary deal is possible, which culminates what the MKMA63 have been addressing in the last two years,” he said in a dialogue with the Labuan Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Kadazandusun Chambers and Industries here today.

“This avenue and provision are also provided in Article VIII of the MA63, which says that Sabah and Sarawak can take their own measures to enforce and implement MA63, without having to amend the Federal Constitution,” Ongkili said.

He cited Article VIII of the MA63 (in part), which reads: “The Governments of the Federation of Malaya, North Borneo and Sarawak will take such legislative, executive or other action as may be required to implement the assurances, undertakings, recommendations contained in Chapter 3 of, and Annexes A and B to, the Report of the Inter-Governmental Committee signed on 27th February 1963, in so far as they are not implemented by express provision of the Constitution of Malaysia.”

“The MA63 is a sacred document that led to the formation of Malaysia. We must respect the foundation document, not disregard or abandon it. Like what I have mentioned before, no MA63, no Malaysia,” he stressed.

Ongkili, however, added that he understood what Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan had meant when calling for a new Malaysia Agreement.

“But MA63 is irreplaceable...we understand why they want it, so we could call for serious, in-depth discussion pertaining to the supplementary deal, with core inputs from both the Sabah and Sarawak governments, as well as Malaya, as the signatories of the MA63.

“The MKMA63, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakub, takes this matter seriously, and the MKMA63 is open to provide the avenue to deliberate these matters to further strengthen Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama