Supplementary Supply Bill (2018) 2019 tabled

KUALA LUMPUR: The Supplementary Supply (2018) 2019 Bill for additional expenditure for the year 2018 amounting to RM4.133 billion (RM4,133,360,760) was tabled for first reading at Dewan Rakyat today.

The additional expenditure is sought for contribution to Statutory Funds amounting to RM1.92 billion apart from the Election Commission (RM98.4 million), Treasury (RM76.3 million) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (RM5 million).

The additional allocation is also for the Prime Minister’s Department totalling RM215 million and five ministries namely Health Ministry (RM705.5 million); Home Ministry (RM513.9 million) and Education Ministry (RM300 million).

It also involved RM226.1 million for the Defence Ministry and Foreign Ministry (RM70.4 million).

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in tabling the bill said the second reading of the bill will be tabled during the current sitting. — Bernama