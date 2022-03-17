Supplementary Supply Bill (2021/2022) tabled in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The Supplementary Supply Bill (RUU) (2021/2022) that provides for, among others, the usage of fund from the Consolidated Fund for additional expenditure for the year 2021, was tabled for the first time in Parliament today.

The RUU was among the four bills tabled by the Finance Ministry today.

Deputy Finance Minister 1 Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah, while tabling all the bills today, said the second reading would be made at the proceedings.

The ministry also presented the Labuan Companies (Amendment) Bill 2022 to amend the Labuan Companies Act 1990 as well as the Labuan Financial Services and Securities (Amendment) Bill 2022 for the amendment of the Financial Services Act 2010.

The Finance Ministry also tabled the Labuan Islamic Financial Services and Securities (Amendment) Bill 2022 for the amendment of the Labuan Islamic Financial Services and Securities Act 2010. — Bernama