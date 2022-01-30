Suppliers urged to expedite packaging process of subsidised oil

MARANG: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has directed all suppliers and companies under the Cooking Oil Price Stabilisation Scheme (COSS) to expedite the packaging and distribution of the subsidised goods to avoid shortages in the market.

KPDNHEP Enforcement director, Azman Adam said the issue of lack of supply should not have arisen because the government has approved the production of 60,000 tonnes of subsidised cooking oil a month to ease the burden of consumers.

“However, due to several factors such as panic buying, there was some supply disruption in the market. This is exacerbated by the spread of fake news about rising prices of goods,” he told reporters after inspecting the implementation of the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme at Pasar Awam Wakaf Tapai, here, today.

According to Azman, apart from panic buying, the full opening of the economic sector during the festive season also contributed to the supply shortage in the market.

Meanwhile, he reminded traders not to impose certain conditions for the purchase of subsidised cooking oil as it was against the law.

“Consumers with information on such practice are urged to lodge official complaints to KPDNHEP so that stern action could be taken against the irresponsible traders,” he said.

In another development, Azman said 80,465 business premises nationwide were inspected by KPDNHEP from Jan 1 to 28.

Of that number, he said 19 per cent or 12,834 premises were located in rural areas.

“The inspection was carried out to ensure that consumers in rural areas enjoy the same prices for essential items such as sugar, wheat flour and cooking oil as those who live in the urban areas,” he said.

-Bernama