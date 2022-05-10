Supply bill 2023 set for first reading today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Supply Bill 2023 is expected to be tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s website, the bill will be tabled by the Finance Minister while the second reading is expected on Friday.

Today’s meeting will also continue the debate on the Trade Unions (Amendment) 2022 Bill.

The Dewan Rakyat is also expected to focus on the presentation of the Environment Quality (Amendment) 2022 Bill, Road Transport (Amendment) 2022 Bill, Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (Amendment) 2022 Bill and Public Land Transport (Amendment) 2022 Bill for the second reading.

This will be followed by a question from Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (BN-Lenggong) to the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development on the government’s efforts to overcome the issue of sexual exploitation of children in cyberspace caused by various immoral online applications.

Also listed is a question from Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa (PH-Parit Buntar) to the Finance Minister relating to the Finance Ministry’s approach to ensuring that the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) model is applied in approving any government contracts.

In addition, Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PAS-Pasir Mas) is set to ask the Minister of Youth and Sports to give an update on the development of e-sports facilities that had been developed by the government to meet the needs of the youths.

Tengku Zulpuri Raja Puji (DAP-Raub), meanwhile, will ask the Minister of Environment and Water to state the government’s preliminary planning and actions to deal with the possibility of major floods following the La Nina phenomenon, the northeast monsoon and unexpected rainfall.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will last for 32 days, until Nov 29. - Bernama