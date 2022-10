KUALA LUMPUR: The Supply Bill 2023 was tabled for the first reading at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

The bill was tabled by Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah.

The bill is to use a sum of money from the Consolidated Fund for services for 2023.

Mohd Shahar said the bill will be tabled for the second reading at 4 pm this Friday by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Mohd Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz. - Bernama