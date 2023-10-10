Supply Bill 2024 tabled for the first reading in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The Supply Bill 2024 was tabled for first reading in Dewan Rakyat today by Deputy Finance Minister I, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said the Bill would be presented for the second reading at 4 pm on Friday by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Finance Minister.

The Bill is for the utilisation of a sum of money from the Consolidated Fund for services for 2024.

It will be debated at the policy stage from Oct 16 to 26 and subsequently at the committee stage from Nov 6 to 27, before being approved by the Dewan Rakyat.

Additionally, the Companies (Amendment) Bill 2023 was also presented for the first reading by Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Fuziah Salleh - Bernama