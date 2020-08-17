Supply Bill passes after contentious debate

KUALA LUMPUR: The Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2020 was passed in the Dewan Rakyat today for the policy stage.

Five MPs were not present during the voting, while 111 Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs supported the Bill and 106 Opposition MPs were against it.

The MPs who were not present were Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal (Warisan - Semporna), Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau (UPKO - Tuaran), Datuk Christina Liew (PKR - Tawau), Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili (PBS - Kota Marudu) and Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (BN - Gua Musang).

A shouting match erupted after Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun postponed the proceedings for 10 minutes.

He had agreed to hold a bloc voting after Opposition MPs said they disagreed with the Bill and asked for a bloc vote.

He said since more than 16 MPs had stood up to ask for a bloc voting, he would call for one.

When the Speaker decided to leave, Opposition MPs told him that a bloc vote cannot be postponed or else it will lead to a hung parliament.

They also questioned if PN was having trouble rounding up their MPs.

The MPs continued their argument while the microphones were switched off until Azhar returned to the Chamber to start the voting and announced the result after.

“This vote is considered invalid if the House is postponed. I hope the Speaker understands this. This is a basic matter and cannot happen,” Sivarasa Rasiah (PH - Sungai Buloh) had said.

The Bill is now being read and debated for the second reading at the committee level. It is expected to be completed tonight.

On July 21, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz tabled the Supplementary Supply (2019) Bill 2020 as well as the Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2020 to reallocate RM7.18 billion to facilitate the restructuring of the PN cabinet.

Tengku Zafrul said this would not involve additional allocations and would be taken from the existing budget and savings.

The application for allocation was following the restructuring of a few ministries, establishment of several new ministries, and the dissolution of one ministry in line with the formation of the new Cabinet on March 10.