Supply of blood bank running low in Ramadan

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia needs 2,000 350ml to 450ml bags of blood a day for about 1,000 patients. But blood collection at the National Blood Centre is heading towards very low levels due to lack of donors since beginning of Ramadan.

The centre’s transfusion medicine specialist Dr Maryam Jameelah Aizuddin said total blood collection in the first two weeks of the fasting month was 28% lower than in March.

“In 2019, 743,892 bags of blood were collected nationwide. This fell by 12% in 2020, and if the pattern continues during Ramadan, the blood supply cannot meet demand and will certainly have an impact on treatment since inadequate supplies will result in cancellation or delays in elective surgeries.

“This situation is a challenge when prioritising blood transfusions for patients, especially those who are dependent on it to treat certain haematological malignancies, which are cancers that begin in blood-forming tissue, such as the bone marrow, or in cells of the immune system. These include diseases such as leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma.”

Maryam said the centre and other blood banks nationwide usually anticipate shortages during festive seasons because many donors are unable to give blood during the fasting period. Most people would also take advantage of the long holidays to return to their hometowns.

She added the centres have been actively calling for blood donations on social media and other platforms weeks ahead of Ramadan.

“We have encouraged donors and organisers from religious bodies, private and government sectors and uniformed bodies to continue blood donation programmes throughout the festive month to ensure our stocks are at optimum levels,” she said.

However, the centre has seen a shortage in specific blood types such as A and O. Stock levels of rare blood groups like Rh-negative are also declining.

“O-type blood has to be at safe levels of about 50% of all blood types since it is a universal blood group.

“The blood type can be utilised during emergencies, such as massive bleeding after road crashes, complications during complex surgeries or for mothers facing delivery complications.”

She said there are other groups of patients who regularly need blood transfusion such as patients with thalassemia and anaemia due to cancer, end-stage renal failure and burn cases.

Maryam urged donors to give blood after breaking fast.

Donors can visit its centres, including the National Blood Centre in Jalan Tun Razak and Puspanita Donation Suite at Presint 10 in Putrajaya.

These facilities also offer meals for donors who are fasting.

“We encourage the public to come to the centres or any mobile blood stations. Those who are outside Klang Valley can donate at the nearest blood collection centres situated throughout the country,” Maryam said.