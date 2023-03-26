Supply of chicken adequate until Aidilfitri: KPDN

JOHOR BAHRU: The supply of chicken across the country is sufficient until the Aidilfitri celebrations at the end of next month, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

Therefore, he said consumers need not worry about the supply since data shows that it is sufficient until the coming festival period.

“I have received detailed information today from the Department Of Veterinary Services. Officially, the data shows that there is enough supply until Aidilfitri,” he told reporters after distributing dates to visitors and traders at the Taman Perling Ramadan bazaar here today.

Salahuddin said KPDN enforcement officers have been instructed to tighten monitoring throughout the month of Ramadan until after Aidilfitri.

“My advice to traders is, as long as the government still sets a control price or ceiling price for chicken which is RM9.40 (per kg), I hope it will be followed.

“If they are dealing with supply issue or need help from KPDN, we are ready to help,” he said. - Bernama