Supply of chickens, eggs enough for Ramadan

GEORGE TOWN: The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry has confirmed that the supply of chicken and eggs in the country is enough to meet the high demand ahead of the coming Ramadan month.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said he had held a discussion he had with poultry farmers about problems they faced, including the lack of foreign workers.

“Eggs and chicken supply are enough, we have already discussed with egg and poultry farmers. The shortage was caused by a lack of manpower, which is being rectified.

“The government, with the cooperation of the Immigration Department, the police, and the Human Resources Ministry will facilitate the process so that operators can hire more workers,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Agrotourism and Agroyouth Tour Programme here today.

He said the relaxation in hiring workers implemented by the government was only in terms of facilitating the legalisation of foreign workers without permits.

Mohamad said besides the shortage of foreign workers, rising feed prices like soy and corn also affected supply.

“Corn and soy are still being imported. At the moment, corn grown in Malaysia is not suitable for chicken feed, however, we are already starting to grow it in Perlis. We are doing this on a large scale so that we do not have to import and also as a measure of controlling chicken prices,“ he added. - Bernama