Supply of essential goods in Penang adequate: KPDNHEP

GEORGE TOWN: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) in Penang has given its assurance that there is sufficient supply of essential goods in the state for Ramadan.

Its director Mohd Ridzuan AB Ghapar said this was based on the operations and monitoring carried out under the statewide ‘Ops Pantau 2022’ yesterday.

“A total of 109 premises were inspected involving Ramadan bazaars, Hari Raya bazaars, public, wet and morning markets, grocery shops and we also monitored sales conducted online.

“The premises were found to be complying with the laws and the operation was also carried out to ensure that there is an adequate supply of goods for Ramadan and Eid,” he said in a statement today.

Apart from that, Mohd Ridzuan said checks were also conducted to see whether traders had complied with the price-tagging requirement to make sure that they did not increase prices arbitrarily.

Stern action will be taken against those who try to take advantage by increasing prices or hoarding supplies of goods, especially controlled items during Ramadan and Syawal, he said. — Bernama