Supply of frozen fresh fish helps stabilise fish prices

JELI: The Kelantan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) in collaboration with the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia took the initiative to supply fish that is freshly frozen to meet customer demand during the monsoon season.

Kelantan KPDNHEP director Adnan Abd Rahman said the initiative could stabilise fish prices during the season.

“As we all know, fresh fish is difficult to obtain during the monsoon season because fishermen cannot go out to sea.

“Therefore, the supply of frozen fresh fish from LKIM can help solve fresh fish supply problem and the price sold is cheaper,“ he told reporters at the Malaysian Family Sales Programme at the Ayer Lanas Farmers’ Market here today.

Meanwhile, Adnan said a total of three compounds were issued against traders who violated the Malaysian Family Maximum Price Scheme (SHMKM) rules.

“Monitoring and inspections found that the price of essential goods has decreased, for example the price of raw chicken which previously reached RM10 per kg has dropped to RM6.99 per kg,” he said. — Bernama