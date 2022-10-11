Support for Perikatan Nasional increasing: Muhyiddin

KUANTAN: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) is confident that the people’s support for the coalition is increasing based on the extraordinary response he has seen during campaigning for the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said most of the people he met during that period expressed their desire to reform the country’s administration.

“Perhaps, this is because they want a government that is more attentive and responsible considering that life is not that good after the COVID-19 pandemic,” he told reporters after attending a get-together with the community at Felda Lepar Hilir 3 here today.

Also present was Pahang PN chairman Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah.

On the Felda (Federal Land Development Authority) community’s acceptance of the PN, Muhyiddin said the group was also increasingly open to listening to offers from the PN, unlike previously where they were seen to be leaning towards Barisan Nasional (BN) and UMNO.

“Felda community that we know is said to be like a stronghold of UMNO and BN but now it is not like that anymore; people have changed. If (in the past) I did (a programme) at Felda, it was rare to receive this warm response then.

“But now, they (Felda settlers) are more open and ready to listen. This is a big change among Felda settlers,” he said.

PN to field candidates in all 14 parliamentary seats and 42 state seats in Pahang in GE15. - Bernama