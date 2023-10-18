Support for regulating off-road activities on logging roads used by Orang Asli

GUA MUSANG (Kelantan): Most quarters have expressed support for the directive of the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) to regulate the adventurous activities of 4WD vehicles on the logging roads frequently utilised by the Orang Asli as their primary mode of land travel.

Among those who welcomed the decision are those 4WD drivers themselves who often offer rides for a fee to Orang Asli villagers travelling to and from this town.

One of them, Mohd Arifuddin Azahari, 34, said the roads serve as the only connection to several Orang Asli settlements, including Pos Balar, Pos Simpor and the most remote Pos Gob.

He did not deny that the severely damaged roads made it difficult for him to transport Orang Asli patients to seek medical treatment at the Gua Musang Hospital.

“We agree with the Director-General of JAKOA’s directive to restrict outside vehicles from using these roads because its condition is worsening, especially with frequent rain in the mornings and evenings. In fact, I’ve experienced getting stuck in thick mud,“ he said.

“We hope that the closure will expedite the road repair works, making it easier for us to carry out our daily tasks as we have to use the roads every day,“ he added.

Roireng Ngah, 30, Chairman of the Orang Asli Village Development and Safety Committee for Pos Belatim, said that once a group of 4WD vehicles enters the area, the red earth road surface becomes soft and rutted.

“4WD owners also never inform or discuss with us beforehand before organising activities. Just recently, nearly 100 off-road motorcycles entered the routes to Pos Bihai, Pos Belatim, Pos Balar, and Pos Hau,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Galas State Assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim agreed with JAKOA’s regulations that set conditions for outsiders to obtain permission to enter Orang Asli village areas based on Section 9 of Act 134.

“I’ve received reports from residents indicating that the logging roads to their village areas are now severely damaged, and wooden bridges have collapsed after recent off-road activities carried out by several groups.

“I hope off-road sports enthusiasts or non-governmental organisations (NGOs) understand the difficulties faced by the Orang Asli and postpone their programmes, especially during rainy weather,“ he said.

Earlier, JAKOA, through its official Facebook page, announced the temporary closure of the road to Pos Gob for road repair and bridge construction works by the Public Works Department and the Southern Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar) due to unpredictable weather.

“This project is feared to be delayed and could disrupt the daily routines of the local community if not completed on schedule. Violations of these regulations can result in strict actions,“ it said. - Bernama