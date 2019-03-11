Support from both sides of divide for Agong’s inaugural speech

KUALA LUMPUR: Ministers and Members of Parliament have expressed their full support in making successful the efforts mentioned by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah in his inaugural speech when opening the First Meeting of the Second Term of the 14th Parliament today.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s speech was very comprehensive and stressed on the aspect of unity of the numerous races and the importance of protecting the impeccability of religion as practiced in the country.

He said the diversity of religion in the country could not be misinterpreted and must be respected by every layer of society.

Economic Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was prepared to develop the aspect of economy and socio-economy as a basis for Malaysia to continue to progress as hoped by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

‘’I feel very happy as his speech truly reflects the aspirations of Malaysians and this proves that he is close to the people and understands their needs,’’ he said when met by reporters in the Parliament lobby.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s suggestions on the agriculture sector was very important, and in February, the ministry had launched its direction to boost the sector.

‘’What he mentioned in the speech will be scrutinised with full responsibility to ensure the people and country can get adequate food supply while farmers have more income,’’ he said.

Commenting on his speech on the implementation of minimum wages, Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran said two related acts would be tabled in Parliament at the current session.

“Two bills are ready to be presented any time at Parliament, namely, Employment Act and the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990.

“We also hope to revamp a few employment acts. We have also consulted stakeholders regarding this matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the three cores mentioned by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong would become the foundation of Islamic administration in the new government.

‘’I am very happy because among the matters he mention in his speech were the three cores of the Islamic administration which we have mentioned since the past eight months, namely, the Rahmatan Lil-alamin (blessing for the whole world) approach which benefits all. Maqasid Syariah (the objective of the Syariah law) as the administrative core and the Malaysian Model as an Islamic nation which is an example to the world.

‘’So, I feel the essence of the speech is very important to all Malaysians and he mentioned specifically the three cores which delights all because it will become the basis of Islamic administration.

Meanwhile, opposition chief, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the people should respond to the urging of the Seri Paduka Yang di-Pertuan Agong to maintain racial unity because Malaysia has ethnic diversity.

‘’What is more important is that our nation is peaceful and prosperous. That is why the Yang di-Pertuan Agong mentioned on the importance of mutual respect between religions and races.

‘’It is important that we are moderate and respect each other’s religions, and if all respect the Constitution, god willing, Malaysia will become a peaceful nation today and to be inherited by the coming generations,” he added. — Bernama