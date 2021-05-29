Support of Malaysian embassy enhances Malaysia-China cooperation in education

KUALA LUMPUR: The support and assistance of the Malaysian embassy in China can enhance the country’s cooperation with universities in Malaysia, says the President of Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) Professor Yang Dan.

In a statement today, Malaysian Ambassador to China Raja Datuk Nushirwan Zainal Abidin (pix) said during his working visit at the university, Yang Dan also expressed his gratitude for the support of the Malaysian government and the embassy on the development of its Malay Studies Centre.

“At the same time, he thanked the Government of Malaysia, Malaysian Embassy in China and colleagues from all walks of life for supporting the university and the development of the Malay language (studies),“ the statement said.

Raja Nushirwan said the BFSU provided training to officers related to foreign affairs and cooperation as well as foreign exchange.

He also praised the university for the progress and achievements it has made in the studies of the Malay Language and supported efforts to strengthen cooperation in education and culture and promote economic and trade exchanges between the two countries.

The working visit was held in conjunction with the 80th anniversary of BFSU and the 60th anniversary of its School of Asian Studies. — Bernama