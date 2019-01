PETALING JAYA: It’s time to shake off every bit of Umno mentality to be accountable to the Malaysians who voted Pakatan harapan (PH) in, Klang MP Charles Santiago said.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has slammed party division heads who are soliciting contracts, a spillover unfortunately from Umno, he said.

“I support him fully for we do not want money politics to set the tone for how things are done in PH,” Charles said in a statement today.

“I vehemently denounce the boycott against Syed Saddiq by division leaders who shamelessly argue that they lost everything when they left Umno for Bersatu and hence it’s fine to use their power to solicit business deals.

“The old-timers didn’t sacrifice their jobs and positions when they left Umno. They left a sinking ship hoping to find similar opportunities in Bersatu.”

The MP said PH need to prove them wrong as one of its rallying cry during the last elections is to weed out money politics and corruption.

“It’s perfectly fine for these division heads to also be successful business people,” he said. “But they must go through an open process to acquire jobs and contracts

“As Syed Saddiq says, they cannot pull strings using their respective positions to get business opportunities.

“This cannot be condoned. And if we turn a blind eye now, we are no better than Umno.”

He added that PH leaders must therefore throw their support behind Syed Saddiq at today’s meeting to discuss this issue.