KUALA LUMPUR: The families and supporters of 12 individuals detained on suspicion of involvement with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) have allegedly received phone calls from individuals asking them to remove social media posts and even to treat them (the callers) to a meal.

V. Uhma Devi, whose husband is Gadek assemblyman G. Saminathan, one of those held, said she received a call while participating in a hunger strike outside the federal police headquarters at Bukit Aman on Oct 24.

She said the caller, who identified himself as a senior officer, told her that the protesters, including her, were being watched.

She said that 10 minutes later, she received another call and the caller told her that if she wanted her husband released she could “belanja makan” (treat them to a meal).

“Another 10 minutes later, I received yet another call from the same person who asked me if I had made up my mind. I told him if he would come face-to-face with me I would be able to do something,” Uhma said.

Saminathan and 11 others are being detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma).

His personal aide K. Jayasutha, said she also received a call while planning a candlelight vigil at a temple in Malacca three weeks ago.

“The caller demanded to know who would be the VIP attending and who the organisers were,” she said. The caller also spoke about her Facebook posts and the planned candlelight vigil.

Jayasutha said other members of the solidarity group supporting the 12 detainees had also received calls demanding that they cancel any event linked to protests over the detention.

Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram), a human rights group, has condemned the harassment and asked the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) to declare the detention of the 12 as illegal.

Suaram executive director Sevan Dorasamy, who earlier accompanied the family members to hand over a memorandum to Suhakam, said this should not be happening in ‘Malaysia Baru’.

Suhakam commissioner Jerald Joseph agreed that there were elements in Sosma that needed to be refined and it would be conducting an investigation into the matter.

Apart from Saminathan, Seremban Jaya assemblyman P. Gunasekaran was also among the seven arrested in the Oct 10 swoop.

Five more were held three days later. All have been accused of promoting, supporting and channelling funds to the LTTE, and for possession of materials related to the group’s causes.