Suraus at shopping malls and R&R stops to reopen tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said suraus at shopping malls and rest and recreation (R&R) stops along highways will be allowed to open, starting tomorrow.

“Some have raised their concerns that the suraus at shopping malls are still closed,“ he said at the daily briefing held today.

This is in addition to restaurants and convenience stores that operate on a 24-hour basis being allowed to operate until 12 midnight, starting tomorrow, he added.

The announcement comes after the government’s recent announcement of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), with the relaxation of interstate travel for work and the opening of selected economic sectors.