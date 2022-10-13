Suraya Yaacob resigns as Kedah Exco member

SUNGAI PETANI: Sungai Tiang assemblywoman Datuk Suraya Yaacob today announced her resignation as Kedah Public Works, Energy, Water Supply and Resources Committee chairman with immediate effect.

“I would like to express my deepest appreciation to the Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah for His Royal Highness’ consent in appointing me to the position.

“My deepest appreciation also goes to the leadership of the Kedah state government, all government departments and agencies, NGOs, individuals and the people of Kedah,“ she said in a statement today.

Suraya has been serving as assemblyman for Sungai Tiang which is under the Pendang parliamentary constituency for four terms since 2004.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said he had received the letter of resignation from Suraya today and that a new state executive councillor would be appointed.

“She (Suraya) has handed over the files related to her portfolio, and we are planning for a replacement,“ he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting at the Sungai Petani Kedah Municipal Council Complex (MPSPK) here today.

Meanwhile, Suraya, when contacted, denied that her resignation was to contest for a parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15). - Bernama