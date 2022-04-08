Survey: 59pct of youth fear they can never buy a home

PETALING JAYA: A recent study conducted by Architects of Diversity (AOD) found that 59 per cent of youth in the country fear they will never afford to buy a home in their lifetime.

The survey, involved 3,089 youth respondents where 90 per cent of them called on the government to develop more affordable homes and 75 per cent felt a ceiling price should be set on rent.

AOD said the Youth Aspiration Manifesto Survey sought to uncover youth opinions on issues such as employment, housing, education, wealth distribution, healthcare, environment, representation, and law and order.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the pre-existing economic anxiety among youth, demonstrating there is a real and pressing need for more effective economic policies that support the quality of life for youth.

“As demonstrated by the wide support for the increase of the minimum wage, political parties and policymakers stand to gain youth support through economic empowerment,” AOD co-founder Jason Wee reportedly said in a statement.

The survey was conducted over two weeks, from Feb 22 to March 7.

Respondents were between 18 and 30 years old. They were also quota sampled according to statistics in the 2020 census by race, gender, age, and state.

This was done as part of the #Undi100Peratus campaign launched yesterday, set up by AOD, Undi18, and UndiNegaraku.

The campaign seeks to achieve 100 per cent youth voter turnout in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).